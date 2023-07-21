Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.97. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

