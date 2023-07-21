Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Decreases By 11.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.