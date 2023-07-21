The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 11,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

