Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

