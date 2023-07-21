Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

KURA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.65 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company has a market cap of $753.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

