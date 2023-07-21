Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Grows By 12.5%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $404,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

