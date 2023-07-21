LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.02. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.