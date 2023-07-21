QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 420 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.94) to GBX 457 ($5.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.89).
Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 347.80 ($4.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.37. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 315.20 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.20 ($5.18). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,288.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21.
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
