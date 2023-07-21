Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,830,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,593,060.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $163,600.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $143,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

