Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($18.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,437 ($18.79).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,199 ($15.68) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,196.68. The company has a market cap of £10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,286.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

