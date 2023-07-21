Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,390 ($70.48) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 5,350 ($69.95).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.38) to GBX 5,100 ($66.68) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.30) to GBX 6,400 ($83.68) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,200 ($81.07) to GBX 6,000 ($78.45) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.84) to GBX 5,670 ($74.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,135.38 ($80.22).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,113 ($66.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,032.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,458.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($57.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($83.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($68.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($34,133.11). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

