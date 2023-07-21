SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.47).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 789.40 ($10.32) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,101 ($14.40). The stock has a market cap of £9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 766.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 790.98.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

