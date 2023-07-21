Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.35 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price objective on Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Legend Gold Price Performance
LGN stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. Legend Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.
Legend Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Gold
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.