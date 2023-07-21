Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.35 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price objective on Legend Gold (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Legend Gold Price Performance

LGN stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. Legend Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

Legend Gold Company Profile

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

