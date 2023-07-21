Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.24) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.90) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 640.67 ($8.38).

Workspace Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($8.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 491.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Workspace Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 17.40 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -13,000.00%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($57,477.03). In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total transaction of £43,958.43 ($57,477.03). Also, insider Duncan Owen bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £50,138 ($65,557.01). Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

