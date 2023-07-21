Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.83).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 80.55 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.52. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 240.02 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £376.44 million, a PE ratio of -1,343.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Synthomer

Synthomer Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($52,248.95). 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.