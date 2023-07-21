Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Boosted by Analyst

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.