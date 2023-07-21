Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Suresh K. Durgam Sells 1,842 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.