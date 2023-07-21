Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Suresh K. Durgam Sells 1,842 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
