Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,299 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $130,433.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,155.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly Trading Down 8.1 %

Fastly stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

