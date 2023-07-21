Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $214,955.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $214,955.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 454,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $77,175.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $71,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $459.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 930,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 84,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.