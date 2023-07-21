Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $196.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $748,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,713. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -483.33%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

