Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for International Paper Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

