Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Issued By Zacks Research

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

ED opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

