Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

D opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

