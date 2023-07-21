Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

