American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 164,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,630,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

