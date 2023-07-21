Ares Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

