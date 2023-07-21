Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amarin Co. plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amarin Trading Up 3.7 %

AMRN stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $85.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 759.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $16,575,000,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.