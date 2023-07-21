Autoliv, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

