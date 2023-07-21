Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for WestRock Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRK. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WRK stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

