Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.75 million.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of BOS opened at C$6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$17.25.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.51%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

