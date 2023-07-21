DA Davidson Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.5 %

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

