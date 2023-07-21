Raymond James Comments on RB Global, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RB Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

RB Global stock opened at C$83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. RB Global has a 1 year low of C$65.83 and a 1 year high of C$94.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.98. The company has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global ( TSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$580.44 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.85%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

