Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.40 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.41 million, a P/E ratio of -477.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total transaction of C$707,200.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

