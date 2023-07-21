Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

SCHW opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.