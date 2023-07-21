Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Issued By Raymond James

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RB Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. RB Global has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of RB Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,261 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in RB Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

