Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.50 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.