Linde plc to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Linde in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

LIN opened at $381.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $384.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.19.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

