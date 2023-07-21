Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issued By Zacks Research

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.3 %

OZK stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

