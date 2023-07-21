Pendragon’s (PDG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pendragon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 17.71 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.93. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £247.98 million, a PE ratio of 592.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

