RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Director Michael H. Ambrose Sells 400 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBCP opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $4,284,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $4,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $3,954,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $23,358,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $17,057,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

