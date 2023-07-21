RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Director Michael H. Ambrose Sells 400 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of RBCP opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.