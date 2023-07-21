Netcall (LON:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Netcall Trading Down 5.0 %

LON:NET opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 71.35 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

