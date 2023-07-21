Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 6,085 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.