Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 7.51 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £205.88 million, a PE ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 1.58. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.08 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.09.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.