Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Derwent London Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,254 ($29.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,783 ($23.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,960 ($38.70). The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.88, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

