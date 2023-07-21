Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Derwent London Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,254 ($29.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,783 ($23.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,960 ($38.70). The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.88, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81.
Derwent London Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.