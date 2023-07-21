Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Stephens Group, Llc Sells 12,777 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Conn’s Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.77 million. Conn's had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn's, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

