British Land (LON:BLND) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.84) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 458.75 ($6.00).

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Price Performance

LON:BLND opened at GBX 349.80 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 387.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.83).

British Land Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,053.57%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($19,144.72). In related news, insider Simon Carter acquired 16,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($78,369.16). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($19,144.72). In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,532 shares of company stock worth $19,482,389 and sold 48,380 shares worth $15,660,565. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.