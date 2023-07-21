Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 1,415 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OM stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $937.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

