Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

