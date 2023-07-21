Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.65.

ZION stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

