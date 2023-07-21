Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.